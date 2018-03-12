'Items of interest' found during search for Tina Satchwell

It is believed a number of items of interest have been found during a search for missing woman Tina Satchwell.

There are also reports that the Garda sub aqua unit has been drafted in to help with the investigation.

Up to 60 people have been involved in the operation in the past week at a woodlands area near Castlemartyr.

The items have since been sent for forensic analysis.

The 46-year-old has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 20th last year.

She was last seen by her husband, Richard, before he left to do some shopping in Dungarvan.

He said he returned and his wife had disappeared - taking with her two suitcases and a sum of money.