Israeli jet crashes after coming under fire following strikes against 'Iranian targets' in Syria

An Israeli fighter jet has crashed after facing "massive Syrian anti-air fire" during strikes against "Iranian targets" in Syria.

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that 'the enemy' had carried out attacks against a military base in the centre of the country.

It adds: "Our air defences repelled it and hit more than one plane."

According to officials, the Israeli pilots of the crashed F-16 were alive, but one was seriously injured.

Police said the jet crashed in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel.

A military statement said: "During the attack, multiple anti-aircraft missiles were fired at IAF (Israel Air Force) aircraft.

"The pilots of one of the aircraft abandoned as per procedure. The pilots landed in Israeli territory and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment."

The Israeli military said it had carried out a "large scale attack" against Iranian targets in Syria after an Iranian drone was flown into Israel.

Moments ago, IAF aircraft, targeted the Syrian Aerial Defense System & Iranian targets in Syria. 12 targets, including 3 aerial defense batteries & 4 Iranian military targets, were attacked. Anti-aircraft missiles were fired towards Israel, triggering alarms in northern Israel — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) February 10, 2018

The IDF adds: "The IDF will act determinately against such severe violations of Israeli sovereignty by Iran and Syria and will continue to act as necessary.

"The IDF is ready for various scenarios and will continue to act according to situation assessments."

IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus confirmed a jet had been shot down:

IDF has targeted the Iranian control systems in Syria that sent the #UAV into Israeli airspace. Massive Syrian Anti-Air fire, one F16 crashed in Israel, pilots safe. #Iran is responsible for this severe violation of Israeli sovereignty. Event ongoing, more to follow. — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) February 10, 2018

The exchange of fire was the most serious between arch enemies Israel and Iran since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011.

It marked the first time Israel publicly acknowledged attacking what it identified as Iranian targets in Syria since war broke out.

The Israeli military issued a warning to Tehran, saying it was responsible for the drone that entered Israel.

In recent weeks Israel has repeatedly warned against the presence of Iranian forces in neighbouring Syria.

Israel has carried out dozens of air strikes on the Syrian armed forces and their allies since the civil war started.

Iran along with Russia is the main military backer of the Damascus government.

Israel has largely confined its operations to targeting Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shia militant group that is a key ally of Iran.