Israeli Prime Minister vows to stay on despite bribery and fraud allegations

The Israeli Prime has insisted he will continue to lead the country despite police recommending he be indicted on bribery and breach of trust charges.

Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the police of engaging in a witch hunt and vowed to remain in office into the next elections.

The recommended charges relate to alleged bribery, fraud and breach of public trust.

It comes following two separate corruption cases dubbed as 'Case 1000' and 'Case 2000.'

The first case reportedly alleges that Mr Netanyahu accepted gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from two billionaires.

Meanwhile, the second case reportedly alleges that the Israeli Prime Minister attempted to strike a deal which "would have provided him with positive coverage in Israel's second largest newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, in exchange for hurting its free rival."

Charges

Mr Netanyahu denies both allegations. A final decision on whether he will face charges will be taken by the country’s attorney general.

In a televised address broadcast after the police recommendations came to light, Mr Netanyahu said: “I will continue to lead the state of Israel responsibly and loyally as long as you, the citizens of Israel, choose me to lead you.”

Opposition leaders have called on the embattled prime minister to step – however he has insisted his government remains stable, dismissing the allegations as “biased” and “full of holes like Swiss cheese.”

Opponents have warned politicians that they now must choose between supporting Mr Netanyahu and upholding the rule of law.