'Iron Man' director Jon Favreau to write new 'Star Wars' TV series

Actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau has signed up to write a new live-action Star Wars TV series.

Favreau - who directed Iron Man, The Jungle Book and the upcoming remake of The Lion King - will also executive produce the show, which is being made for Disney's yet-to-be-launched streaming service.

As an actor, Favreau has a role in the upcoming Han Solo film, and previously voiced a character in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

Speaking about today's announcement, Favreau said: "If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy added: "Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base."

The live action TV series is one of a growing number of Star Wars projects in production.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is due for release in May, while Episode IX - the concluding chapter in the current sequel trilogy - is set for a December 2019 release.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has signed up to create a new trilogy, which will be separate from the long-running 'Skywalker saga'.

Elsewhere, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have also been brought on board to write and produce a new series of films in the franchise.