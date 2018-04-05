Irishman on the run from murder charge arrested in Spain

A Dublin man has been arrested in Spain in connection with the murder of a dissident republican outside a pub in Co Meath.

Dean Evans failed to appear in court for the murder trial last

On March 6th 2013, a 35-year-old man called Peter Butterly was shot dead in the car park of the Hunstman Inn in Gormanstown, County Meath.

Dean Evans of Grange Park Rise in Raheny, Dublin was due to stand trial for his murder at the Special Criminal Court in January of last year.

However the 27-year-old failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

This afternoon at around midday he was tracked down and arrested in Fuengirola in Spain.

Two Dublin men were sentenced to life in prison last year for Peter Butterly’s murder.

A third man was also due to stand trial but he turned State witness and his murder charge was dropped.

Efforts will now be made to bring Dean Evans back to Ireland for his trial