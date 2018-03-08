Irish tech recruitment fair hoping for a 50/50 gender balance

An Irish tech recruitment event is partnering with several organisations, to make sure it has a gender balance.

UpStarter, held in Dublin's Mansion House, connects tech professionals with hiring companies.

Director Sean Judge hopes the initiative will see an improved gender balance in the tech industry.

"We are partnering with numerous organisations such as Ladies That UX, Girl Geeks and Coder Girls Rock that seek to drive women to technology jobs.

"Since starting UpStarter we have increased female attendance from 20% to just under 40% with a goal of reaching a 50/50 gender split by 2019.

"Our event is different from anything else in the recruitment space.

"It's casual, takes place in the evening and is more of a networking event over a few drinks than a careers fair," he said.

While Padraic Flood, vice president of ServiceSource Dublin, added: "UpStarter provided us with an opportunity to engage with a high volume of candidates with varied work experience from multilingual sales roles to senior sales management.

"We are looking forward to participating in this year's event."

This year, the event is powered by Jobbio - a careers marketplace that connects candidates to companies.

Firms such as Tenable, CarTrawler, Intercom, Service Source and eShopworld will be in attendance - with some 500 roles on offer.

The event takes place on Wednesday March 14th from 5.00pm.

More information and free tickets can be found here