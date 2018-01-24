Irish sisters named on Forbes '30 Under 30' list

Two sisters who started a company to cover wheelchair wheels have been named on the '30 Under 30' in Europe by Forbes magazine.

Izzy Keane is the youngest person on the list, at just 20 years old. She is the co-founder and brand ambassador of Izzy Wheels.

Her 25-year-old sister and co-founder, Ailbhe Keane, also serves as creative director.

She was inspired to launch the company by Izzy, who has spina bifida and is paralysed from the waist down.

Launched in 2016, the company sells coluorful wheelchair covers that allow users to turn their chairs into pieces of art.

Ailbhe says she saw that her sister's chair was the first thing people noticed about her, but it was not a reflection of her bright and bubbly personality.

Izzy Wheels started off as a college project for Ailbhe during her final year in the National College of Art and Design (NCAD) back in 2015.



Ailbhe designed a range of wheel covers that expressed a users individuality and personality.

"Izzy Wheels transforms a medical device into a piece of fashion and self expression", the company's website says.

The firm has collaborated with a host of award-winning Illustrators and artists including Maser, Steve Simpson, Paula McGloin, Fuchsia MacAree, Chris Judge and Marylou Faure.

Writing on Twitter, Izzy Wheels said it was "thrilled and incredibly honoured to have been named":