Irish man dies after being stabbed in Australia

An Irish man has died after he was stabbed at a taxi rank in Australia on December 23rd.

32-year-old Charlie McCarthy was stabbed in the head while he was waiting at the rank in the Freemantle area of Perth with his wife.

It is not clear what prompted the altercation.

Originally from Co Cork, Mr McCarthy and his family had been living in Australia since around 2010.

He is the father of two children.

He was treated at the Royal Perth Hospital before he was pronounced dead.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

ABC News is reporting a man has appeared in court, and is due to appear again in the new year.