Irish man James Kehoe named global financial chief of Walgreens Boots

An Irish man has been appointed as Global Chief Financial Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The company owns Walgreens in the US and Boots pharmacies across Europe and Asia.

James Kehoe was previously chief financial officer and board director of Takeda Pharmaceutical.

He takes over from George Fairweather at Walgreens Boots, who the company says played a key role in the Walgreens-Alliance Boots merger and subsequent integration.

Mr Kehoe, who was educated at University College Galway and University College Dublin, will be based at the company's headquarters in Illinois.

He will report directly to the company's president and CEO.

Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

He joined Takeda from Kraft Foods Group in the US, where he last held the role of executive vice president, chief financial officer.

Prior to that he had a number of finance-related positions over 25 years based in Ireland, Germany, Italy, the US, Austria, Switzerland and Canada.

Jim Skinner, Walgreens Boots Alliance executive chairman, said: "We are pleased to welcome James Kehoe to lead the Walgreens Boots Alliance global finance operations as the company now moves into our exciting future as a global leader in health and wellbeing.

"His significant leadership experience in both health care and consumer goods makes him an exceptional fit and addition to Stefano Pessina’s senior executive team and the company."

On his new appointment, Mr Kehoe said: "I believe there is no more important company at the junction of health care and retail than Walgreens Boots Alliance, and I am excited to be joining the team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s continuing transformation."

The Walgreens Boots Alliance has a presence in more than 25 countries and employs more than 385,000 people.