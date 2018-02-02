Irish flag will not be included in official Strabane St Patrick's Day parade

There are calls for a Northern Ireland council to reverse a decision to not include the tricolour in the official St Patrick's Day celebrations in Strabane in Co Tyrone.

Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) has made the decision as part of its planning for the event.

Funding of £30,000 (€34,000) has been set aside for the St Patrick's Day celebrations, and the event will include a space to 'celebrate the Irish language'.

In a statement quoted by BBC, a council spokesperson said: "Flags and emblems will not be included in the official parade which is planned for the enjoyment of everyone.

"[The] council is committed to promoting inclusion and integration within and between communities in all its activities, events and programmes."

However, it is believed members of the public will be able to bring their own flags, as the move applies to the official aspect of the event.

Sinn Féin, meanwhile, is looking to reverse the decision.

The party's Councillor Karina Carlin observed: "The national flag has always formed part of the celebrations in Strabane without any difficulty or controversy.

"We see no reason why that cannot continue and why the national flag cannot be carried as part of the official event to celebrate the national patron saint."