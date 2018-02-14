Irish couples to spend €200m this Valentine's Day

Love is in the air

A flower seller on Dublin's Grafton, 13-02-2017. Image: RollingNews

Loved up Irish people will spend around €200m this Valentine's Day.

Couples will spend around €68 on a date with the average present costing €56.

The survey, carried out by Circle Pay also found the average Irish adult goes on 16 dates every year.

These people in Dublin told Newstalk what their ideal Valentine's gifts are:

Meanwhile, a British health group is warning that many supermarkets are selling Valentine's Day meal deals with "shockingly unhealthy" amounts of salt, sugar and fat.

One offer highlighted by Consensus Action on Salt and Health contained as much salt as six McDonald's hamburgers.

The group has said the bargain price deals are putting public health at risk.


