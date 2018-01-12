Irish businesses looks to Hong Kong ahead of Brexit

A delegation of 22 Irish businesses are going on a five-day mission to Hong Kong in a bid to strengthen links and increase trade between the two countries.

The trip is led by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

It will see the delegation hold meetings with a mixture of government representatives and Asian business leaders.

The chamber says the purpose of the mission is to identify new opportunities for Irish firms "in potentially lucrative Asian markets".

Dublin Chamber CEO is Mary Rose Burke: "We're seeing more and more Irish companies coming to us looking for help in accessing new markets.

"In particular, there is a big interest from Irish firms in exploring the Asian market.

"The impending departure of the UK from the EU has made companies aware of the need for diversification.

"The opportunities for increased trade between Ireland and Hong Kong have never been greater following the news that Cathay Pacific is to start direct flights from Dublin to Hong Kong from June 2018."

Dublin Chamber says the number of firms travelling on its annual mission had almost doubled compared to last year.

Firms this year include Bank of Ireland, Mason Alexander, Tourism Ireland, UCD, Chinnery Spirits, Olytico, Luttrelstown Castle, Intellicom, Dublin Airport, ACSK Solicitors, Grant Thornton, Clark Hill Solicitors, Hayes Culleton Group and CityBreak Apartments.

While in 2017, Dublin Chamber says it saw a five-fold increase in the number of delegations from China.

Over the past 12 months they have welcomed more than 12 delegations from China, compared to just three in 2016.

Ms Burke adds: "Huge opportunities exist in Hong Kong for Irish firms - especially as the country also provides a gateway into the increasingly lucrative Chinese market."

The trip has been co-organised by Dublin Chamber in partnership with the Consulate General of Ireland to Hong Kong and Macau, and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

The Dublin Chamber has acted as secretariat for the Ireland-Hong Kong Business Forum since 2001.