Irish boy dies in suspected hit and run in Spain

A man has been questioned on the Spanish island of Tenerife after a 10-year-old Irish boy died following a suspected hit and run.

A car believed to have been involved in the incident is undergoing detailed examination.

The boy was hit by a red-coloured car as he left a shopping centre on the south of the island with his family on Thursday night.

He was stabilised locally before being transferred to hospital in the capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where he died late on Friday.

A red Alfa Romeo car, which matched the vehicle's description, was later found abandoned nearby.

Camera images of the suspected hit-and-run was circulated by national police.

In a statement, police said they have now detained a young local resident for questioning.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is ready to provide consular assistance if requested.


