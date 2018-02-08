Irish bakery issues national recall of bread products

An Irish bakery is recalling bread products amid concerns some may contain small pieces of metal.

Johnston Mooney & O'Brien has said only products with a Best Before Date of the 11th February are affected.

No bun or roll products are impacted.

In a statement the company said there is a “very small risk” that some of its products may contain the small metal bits.

Only products with the exact Best Before date of 11th February are at risk.

The bakery has issued a national recall “as a precautionary measure.”

It has said any potentially affected packs have been removed from supermarket shelves and any that were in the distribution system have also been recalled.

Anyone with a Johnston Mooney & O'Brien bread product with the Best Before Date 11th February can return it to the shop where it was bought for a full refund.

People can also send the empty packaging with their name and address to the company’s Dublin address to get their money back.