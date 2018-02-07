Irish IT firm Ergo to create 100 new jobs in Dublin and Cork

Cloud and managed services provider Ergo is to create 100 new jobs in Dublin and Cork.

The roles will range from software and infrastructure to IT staffing to document and print solutions.

This will bring Ergo's Irish workforce to 510 in total.

It last announced a jobs increase in 2015, filling 120 roles earlier than expected.

The firm says an example of its growth is recent projects it has completed for AerCap - the aircraft leasing company, with a total asset value of US$41bn (€33.4bn).

This work involved the transition of two datacentres from the Netherlands to Ireland.

Speaking at the jobs announcement, Business Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said: "It is a great pleasure to join the growing Ergo team today for the announcement of 100 new jobs which will largely be based in Dublin and Cork.

"The jobs include a spectrum of technical, project and programme management skills positions and are indicative of continuing robust employment performance across the country."

Ergo CEO John Purdy added: "We are seeing continual demand from new and existing clients for our breadth of services such as digital transformation, security and our 24/7 Service Desk, as they pivot to provide new product offerings to their customers.

"We continue to invest in our businesses, with growth being achieved through organic and acquisition activities to drive new ideas and areas of innovation.

The company was founded in 1993 with just eight employees.