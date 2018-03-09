Ireland's 2018 Eurovision song has been unveiled

Ireland's Eurovision song has been revealed ahead of the song contest in Portugal in May.

Together is performed by singer-songwriter Ryan O'Shaughnessy, who co-wrote the song alongside Mark Caplice and Laura Elizabeth Hughes.

RTÉ has this evening released the song's Temple Bar-set video, which is directed by Christian Tierney.

Speaking about the video, Ryan - who played the role of Mark Halpin in Fair City for almost a decade - said: “It was amazing seeing the video come to life in the way it did, sticking with the original concept that love is universal and there are testing moments in every relationship."

The semi-finals for this year's Eurovision will take place in Lisbon on Tuesday May 8th and Thursday May 10th, with Ireland set to feature in the first qualifier.

The final, meanwhile, will be held on Saturday May 12th.

Over 300 songs were submitted to RTÉ for consideration to become this year's Irish entry

O'Shaughnessy has also featured on Britain's Got Talent.