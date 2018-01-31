Ireland's 2018 Eurovision entry is chosen by RTÉ-led panel

A song by singer-songwriter Ryan O'Shaughnessy will represent Ireland in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

State broadcaster RTÉ has announced the ballad 'Together' as Ireland's entry in the first semi-final in Lisbon on May 8th.

However the final version of the song and video are currently in production, and have not been publicly released.

Over 300 songs were submitted to RTÉ for consideration before the November deadline, after a call for submissions.

The song 'Together' was chosen after being selected by a panel of music industry professionals who listened to and judged the shortlisted final entries.

The song was purposefully written for Eurovision.

O'Shaughnessy said: "As one of three songwriters on Together, I'm delighted it has been chosen to represent Ireland in Eurovision 2018, and on top of that, to be asked to perform for my country is an absolute honour.

"I plan on doing Ireland proud by bringing a song and performance to Eurovision that we haven't seen since the days of 'Rock and Roll Kids'".

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place in Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday May 8th and 10th - with the grand final taking place on Saturday May 12th.

O'Shaughnessy is a former 'Fair City' actor who has featured on 'Britain's Got Talent'.

He was signed to Sony UK and worked on his EP - which reached number one in Ireland and number nine in the UK charts.

While Ireland has won the competition more times than any other country - seven in total - we have failed to qualify since 2013.

