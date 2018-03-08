Ireland now has more women than men, CSO finds

As the world marks International Women's Day, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has released some interesting numbers.

It says Census 2016 showed Ireland had 2,407,437 females - an increase of 91,884 or 4.0% on the previous census in 2011.

In April 2016, the overall sex ratio of 97.8 males for every 100 females meant 53,009 more females than males in the State.

Source: CSO

There were 30,617 more women than men in the Dublin region - the largest difference being in Dublin city.

Cork also had significantly more women than men, with 5,518 or 2%.

Galway city had 3,068 or 7.5% more women than men, but in Galway county this trend was reversed - with 336 more men than women.

The county with the highest number of men to women was Laois, where there were 925 more men than women.

Marriage and divorce

According to Census 2016, there were 1,236,634 single women (of all ages) out there, an increase of 3.0% on 2011.

There were also 148,617 widowed women, which was more than the number of ladies who were separated (66,563) and divorced (60,563) combined.

The number of divorcees also increased 18% since the previous census.

Women were more likely to be married than single by the age of 33, while for men this happened at age 35.

The peak age for separated or divorced persons was 53 years in 2016, compared with 48 years in 2011.

Women were also more likely to be widowed than married by the age of 79, compared with age 76 in 2011.

File photo

There were 893,337 married women in Ireland in 2016, of which 27,146 were married for the second time.

However this varies by age group - as there were more remarried women than men between the ages of 25 and 44 years.

Over the age of 45, the number of remarried men is much higher at 29,449 compared to 20,797 women.

There were 450 female same-sex marriages in 2016, and for the first time a category for registered same-sex civil partnership was included on the census form.

There were 1,700 females who indicated they were in a registered same-sex civil partnership.

Marriage data shows that in 2016, there were 19 brides aged 75 years or older. Of these, nine married grooms who were at least 10 years younger.

Education

In general, women were better educated than men in April 2016.

In all, 43.2% of women aged 15 and over had a third level qualification, compared with 40.7% of males.

Among those aged 25 to 39, women tended to stay in education longer than men.

Life expectancy

In 1926, female life expectancy was 57.9 years.

Between then and 2011, there was an increase of 24.9 years - or 43.0%.

Life expectancy for women, based on 2010-2012 data, is 82.8 years compared to 78.4 years for men.

Source: CSO

There were 63,897 births in 2016 of which 31,078 were women.

The total number of women deaths was 14,891 that same year.

After Census 2016, there were 372 female centenarians - women 100 years or older - an increase of 11% on 2011.