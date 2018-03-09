Ireland named 'Best Self-Drive Holiday Destination' in China

Ireland has been named the 'Best Overseas Self-Drive Touring Destination' at an awards ceremony in China.

The awards were organised by Chinese online travel agent Ctrip.

The company has more than 250 million customers, and is the second largest travel agency in the world.

At the ceremony in Shanghai, Ireland was one of four destinations in the category - along with Australia, Portugal and Guam.



Image: Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland say the country was included for its stunning routes and great driving experiences - including the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route.

Accepting the award, Tourism Ireland's China manager James Kenny said: "We are delighted that Ireland has been named a ‘best self-drive destination’ for Chinese travellers.

"People nowadays have so much choice, which makes it more important than ever that the island of Ireland really stands out from other competitor destinations - so this award is really good news as we roll out our busy promotional drive for 2018 here in China."

Last year, approximately 70,000 Chinese people visited island of Ireland.

The Ctrip awards for the various categories are decided on by votes from over 25 million Ctrip users and by a judging panel.