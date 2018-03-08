Ireland and Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding giving evidence in rape trial

Updated: 13.15

Stuart Olding has told his rape trial the complainant did not do anything to make him believe she was not consenting to what was taking place.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby player denies forcing a woman to perform a sex act on him at the Belfast home of his teammate Paddy Jackson in 2016.

Mr Jackson is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman at an afters party at his home in south Belfast in June 2016.

He spent three and a half hours in the witness box on Wednesday, and his teammate and co-accused Stuart Olding took the stand this morning.

The woman claims he walked in while she was being raped by Mr Jackson and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

He denies that version of events.

He said they were kissing when he walked in and she held out her hand as an invitation for him to stay.

He said they then began kissing and he told the court she performed oral sex on him but he denied forcing her and said she showed no signs of distress.

He said there was nothing to make him believe she was not consenting and if there was, he said nothing would have happened.

When asked about explicit texts sent to his friends later that day, he said they were "immature" and he was not proud of them.