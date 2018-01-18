Investigation to be launched into Garda handling of Kerry Babies case

An investigation is expected to be launched into the Garda handling of the Kerry Babies case.

It follows apologies yesterday from both the Justice Minister and the Taoiseach who said the woman at the centre of the case - Joanne Hayes - was evidently treated badly by the State.

Ms Hayes and her family signed a murder confession in 1984 after a baby was found dead on a beach in Cahersiveen.

They later recanted their claims but it took almost 34 years before a new murder investigation was launched this week.

Journalist Joe Joyce broke the original story - he told NT Breakfast the courts system also has serious questions to answer:

“The tribunal, I think, got out of hand,” he said.

“It became an extremely adversarial tribunal, which was not really the purpose of it.

“To a large extent, I think the judge has to be held accountable for allowing the very extreme type of cross-examination of Joanne Hayes which effectively put her on trial.”

The baby, named ‘John’ by authorities, suffered multiple injuries and is believed to have been a number of days old when he was killed.

Investigating gardaí believe a number of people will have been aware of his death.

A number of people have reportedly contacted the incident room at Cahersiveen Garda Station since the fresh investigation was set up on Tuesday.