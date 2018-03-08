Investigation after armed robbery in Co Meath

Gardaí in Meath are investigating an armed robbery outside a bank on Wednesday.

It happened in Dunboyne just before 3.00pm.



A man armed with what is believed to be a firearm approached a member of the cash-in-transit staff, threatened him and grabbed the cash-in-transit box which contained money.

He then left the scene in a silver Ford Focus van, with a registration of 05-MH, driven by a second person.



The van was found on fire on the grounds of Dunboyne Castle Hotel a short time later.

The amount in the box is not being disclosed for operational reasons.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses - especially anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around Dunboyne or around the grounds of Dunboyne Castle before or after the robbery - to contact them at Dunboyne at 01-801-0600,the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any garda station.