Internal investigation underway after reports gardaí caught taking cocaine

Gardaí have denied claims a criminal investigation is underway into allegations two officers were caught taking cocaine in a nightclub.

The incident is reported to have happened before Christmas.

According to the Irish Daily Star, the two gardaí – a male and a female – have been placed under investigation after allegedly being caught snorting the drug in a County Kildare nightclub cubicle.

The paper reports that the junior female officer involved has alleged that the drug was supplied to her by another garda while on a night out before Christmas.

It is understood they have both been questioned under caution but have not been arrested.

A garda spokesperson has denied a criminal inquiry has been launched and said the force cannot comment on internal disciplinary matters.