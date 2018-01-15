Internal investigation underway after reports gardaí caught taking cocaine

A garda spokesperson has said the force cannot comment on internal disciplinary matters

News
Gardaí have denied claims a criminal investigation is underway into allegations two officers were caught taking cocaine in a nightclub. 

The incident is reported to have happened before Christmas. 

According to the Irish Daily Star, the two gardaí – a male and a female – have been placed under investigation after allegedly being caught snorting the drug in a County Kildare nightclub cubicle. 

The paper reports that the junior female officer involved has alleged that the drug was supplied to her by another garda while on a night out before Christmas. 

It is understood they have both been questioned under caution but have not been arrested. 

A garda spokesperson has denied a criminal inquiry has been launched and said the force cannot comment on internal disciplinary matters.


