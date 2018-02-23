Ikea recalls marshmallow sweets due to mice infestation

Retail giant Ikea has recalled some packets of marshmallows sold at its Irish stores.

The company says it is recalling its 'GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING' marshmallow candy due to a mice infestation at the production site.

Point-of-sale notices are being displayed in all stores that sold the affected batches.

They are requesting customers who have bought this product to return it to an Ikea store.

The recall relates to 'IKEA GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING' Marshmallow candy; 100g size.

They have 'Best before' dates between October 23rd 2018 and January 26th 2019.

Image: FSAI

They were produced in Sweden.