INM editor-in-chief appointed to EU expert group on fake news

The group editor-in-chief of Irish media group Independent News & Media (INM), Stephen Rae, has been appointed to the European Commission's high-level expert group on fake news.

The role of the group is to advise the commission on all issues arising in relation to the spread of false information across traditional and social media.

It is also set to examine how to cope with the social and political consequences of fake news.

Mr Rae was invited to join the group by the director-general of the commission’s directorate-general for Communications Networks, Content and Technology Roberto Viola.

The first meeting of the group will take place in Brussels next Monday.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Rae said: "We have seen the widespread damage that can be done by the wilful dissemination of false information on social media platforms.

"I look forward to meeting and exchanging views with my colleagues on the expert group as we advise the European Commission on dealing with this complex challenge, which has major social and political consequences for citizens."

Speaking last November while setting up the group, the European Commission's first Vice-President Frans Timmermans said: "The freedom to receive and impart information and the pluralism of the media are enshrined in the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights.

"We live in an era where the flow of information and misinformation has become almost overwhelming.

"That is why we need to give our citizens the tools to identify fake news, improve trust online, and manage the information they receive."