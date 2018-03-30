'I ordered a taxi and I’m still waiting' - PSNI reveal strange 999 calls received

What constitutes a real emergency? When should you call 999?

Well the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has given a list of examples when you shouldn't.

In a post on Facebook, the force says it has received some unusual requests.

Among the examples it gives are a caller telling the operator: "I ordered a taxi an hour ago and I’m still waiting."

Another person contacted police to let them know: "I ordered a special fried rice with no prawns. They just delivered it and it has prawns in it."

"I’m trying to play a DVD and it won’t work, " was another call logged.

While another caller said: "I’ve no credit left on my phone and I need to phone my mate. Could you phone him?".

And finally another person called the emergency services to tell them: "There’s a dog barking down the street and I can’t get to sleep."

The PSNI says: "All of the above are real life examples of calls we have received.

"If you need us, we’re here and we want to help, but we’re the police and we do police work.

"Every call ties up a line and a call handler’s time."

It adds: "Please remember - we don’t do taxis, Chinese food, DVD players, phone top ups or dog sitting."