"I feel like a Scouser, I've got a purple wheelie bin!" - Klopp, according to Lawro

Mark Lawrenson has said that he would 'love' to play for a Jurgen Klopp team, and has given some colour to how Klopp has managed to ingratiate himself on Merseyside.

The former Liverpool defender joined Kev and Joe on the line to discuss Liverpool's exploits in the Champions League.

"Klopp's teams in the Champions League have been his best teams. I think day one, even on a league basis, he kept playing his best team regardless of whether [the match] was sandwiched between Man United at home and Manchester City away - he played his best team. The only time he didn't was when he was 5-0 up against Porto.

"What I'm saying is that I think that he saw all along that they can go all the way in this competition. I think he's absolutely and totally convinced."

Lawro told a story that he thinks exemplifies Jurgen Klopp's impact at Liverpool as an institution; one that he feels shows how he was able to ingratiate himself to the club and the fans.

"In his very first year [...] LFC TV were having their Christmas party at Aintree. They asked him if he'd go and say a few words and he said 'I'm not going to come to the dinner and sit with everyone, I have too much to do - but get one of the lads to interview me for ten minutes and I'm out of here.'

"Pete was interviewing him and he said 'I'm sorry, I need to go,' and Pete said 'I know you've only been here since October, but do you feel like you're a proper Scouser?' and he said 'Yeah - I've got a purple wheelie bin!'"

Lawro had something to say on the criticism that Klopp has come in for tactically over the course of this season, and was quick to defend the German coach.

"I've heard [criticism] of him personally - not tactically - just as an opposition manager who has come up against him.

"Afterwards, they have a tradition in the Premier League where you invite the opposition manager in for a drink. I know one or two managers that have not been invited in at Liverpool. I don't know why - maybe it's not his thing.

"I played for some great managers - Bob Paisley couldn't motivate himself! He was very clever in other ways but you'd love playing for Bob Paisley because you had such respect for him. I tell you what - I'd love to play for Jurgen Klopp!"

