Hundreds without power in Kilkenny, Donegal and Cork

Hundreds of people are without power this morning.

According to the ESB, 240 customers have lost supply in Talbots Inch in Kilkenny.

Separately, just over 100 homes are without power in Newtowncunningham in Donegal.

Almost 50 homes are also without power at Lee Bridge in Cork - with a further 19 outages reported at Crossmolina in Co Mayo.

The ESB says all the faults should be re-connected by 1.00pm.

It comes as around 24,000 homes are without power in Britain after overnight snowstorms.

Up to 7cm of snow was recorded to have fallen over Exmoor, South Wales and the Cotswolds overnight.

Strong winds have been recorded in parts of the south west there, with gusts of up to 50mph across Cornwall.

Meanwhile, Western Power Distribution confirmed 13,899 homes were without electricity across southwestern and central parts of the country.

SSE also has around 10,000 customers without power.

The UK Environment Agency has also issued 14 flood warnings and 96 flood alerts, mainly in the South West and central England.

Passengers at Birmingham Airport have been warned the snow is likely to impact flights.

The British Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain and snow for the Midlands, London and the South East, the North West, South West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

A separate warning for ice has been issued for Northern Ireland, Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East in England; the Highlands, Grampian, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde and Orkney and Shetland in Scotland.

Additional reporting: IRN