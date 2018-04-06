Hundreds of litres of alcohol products seized at Dublin Port

Hundreds of litres of beer, wine and spirits worth €3000 have been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers found the alcohol hidden in furniture when officers stopped and searched a van getting off a ferry from Holyhead this morning.

The seizure included 203 litres of beer, 89 litres of wine and approximately 22 litres of spirits with a combined retail value of approximately €3,000.

The driver, a man in his fifties, has been questioned on suspicion of smuggling alcohol.

Revenue said the van was seized and “later released on payment of a compromise penalty.”

Had the alcohol made it to market it would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €1,550.

Revenue is calling on any member of the public with information regarding the smuggling or sale of illicit alcohol or tobacco products to contact it on its confidential line 1800 295 295.