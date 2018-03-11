Houses evacuated after munition discovered in Kildare dating from Civil War

A team was called to the area on Friday evening

An Army Bomb Disposal Team has made safe a Civil War era munition.

The device, found in Ballymore Eustace, has been removed from the scene.

A team was called to the area on Friday evening, following a request from An Garda Síochána.

They made safe and removed the munition.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team arrived on scene at 6.20pm and a number of houses were evacuated to ensure public safety.

A cordon was also put in place during the operation. The scene was declared safe at 7.40pm.

The Defence Forces say members of the public who find such munitions should maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.


