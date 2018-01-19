Hospital apologises to parents of baby fatally injured during delivery

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda has apologised to the parents of a baby who died just hours after what was described as a “horrific delivery”.

The High Court heard Evan Tuite was fatally injured during a forceps delivery by a junior doctor in June 2012.

Evan’s father Ivan Murphy made a brief statement outside court today after an apology was read out on behalf of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The hospital only admitted liability last November and Mr Murphy says he wants to know why it took so long.

He said: "Why did the hospital choose to deliberately prolong our suffering? I would like to see the persons responsible for that decision to be held responsible."

Baby Evan died after suffering a fractured skull and significant brain injury during his delivery.

In its apology, the hospital extended its “sincere and heartfelt sympathy” to his parents and said it was sorry for the deficits in the care of Evan and his mother Fiona Tuite.

Undisclosed settlements were reached outside court and Mr Murphy also appealed for a date for an inquest into his son’s death to be confirmed.