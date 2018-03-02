Horse-welfare warning issued as snow continues to fall

The DSPCA has called on all horse owners to attend to their animals immediately - if it is safe to do so.

The animal welfare organisation has been forced to suspend all of its road ambulance services due to the icy conditions around its shelter in Rathfarnham.

Staff will continue to care for all the animals in the shelter, however the charity has warned that it is not currently possible to provide a rescue service.

Image: DSPCA

A spokesperson for the charity said it had received a large number of calls from people worried about the condition of horses.

Horse owners are urged to check in on the animals and make sure they have enough food and water.

The charity said it would “make a huge difference in the short term” if anyone who is in a position to do so .could supply a bucket of fresh water to any local horses.

It comes after volunteers who trying to help animals left out in the freezing weather said they had faced abuse for their actions.

Teams have been dropping hay off for horses tied up in a number of Dublin estates.

We also left hay for this cautious horse who has been living for months in a public park - St Helena’s Park near Barnanamore Grove, Finglas! Owner must live nearby.... pic.twitter.com/tdRLFDA8V4 — MyLovelyHorseRescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) March 1, 2018

Martina Kenny a volunteer with 'My Lovely Horse Rescue' said they were greeted by children and teens calling them “rats and scabs and robber.”

We are there trying to help,” she said. “You just get fed up.”

“It is just awfully sad that that is what we are leaving our animals to.”