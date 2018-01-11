'Home and Away' actress has life support machine turned off after crash

A 29-year-old actress has had her life support machine switched off just a week after a crash that claimed the lives of several other members of her family.

Jessica Falkholt had her life support switched off on Thursday evening - a day after the funeral for her sister Annabelle (21) and parents Lars (69) and Vivian (60).

Her parents were killed on St Stephen's Day when their car collided with another vehicle.

The driver of that car was also killed in the collision on the New South Wales coast.

Vivian's younger brother, Paul Ponticello, spoke at a funeral service, where he thanked people who ran to the family's aid.

"(It's) a day that will be difficult to erase from our memory."

Jessica Falkholt (far right) is seen with her father Lars, mother Vivian and sister Annabelle | Image via @homeandaway on Twitter

He also spoke about the love between his sister and brother-in-law: "They are together and always will be... You will always be remembered and in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace."

Falkholt played Hope Morrison on the long-running Australian soap opera.

In a tribute, the show tweeted:

On its website, the show said: "Goodbye beautiful Jess. You will be deeply missed."