'Home Alone' actress Catherine O'Hara to receive 2018 Oscar Wilde Award

'Home Alone' actress Catherine O'Hara is to be a recipient of an Oscar Wilde Award.

The Canadian-born actress joins Mark Hamill, Paula Malcomson and Barry Keoghan as a recipient of the US-Ireland Alliance award.

The event will be held on March 1st in Santa Monica.

Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, said: "Last year, Catherine was a big hit in introducing honoree Martin Short.

"He's returning the favour this year and will roast, I mean present to, Catherine."

Catherine O'Hara is pictured with the late John Heard in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | Image: 20th Century Fox/Zuma Press/PA Images

O'Hara is a multi-award-winning actress, writer, and comedian.

Her film credits include roles in Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, After Hours, Heartburn, Penelope, Away We Go and Where The Wild Things Are.

She has collaborated with Christopher Guest and co-writer Eugene Levy four times on the critically acclaimed mockumentary films Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration.

Her performance in the latter won her the 2007 National Board of Review Award for Supporting Actress.

She has also made many guest appearances on television - including Six Feet Under and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Her role in HBO's Temple Grandin earned her Primetime Emmy, Satellite and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Catherine O’Hara, Mark Hamill, Paula Malcomson and Barry Keoghan | Image: us-irelandalliance.org

She recently finished wrapping season four of the hit CBC series, Schitt's Creek, alongside Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Chris Elliott.

Last year she received a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on the show.

O'Hara first performed with Toronto's Second City Theatre and later created the iconic sketch comedy show SCTV.

She won an Emmy Award and earned four Emmy nominations for her writing on the show.

The US-Ireland Alliance is a proactive, non-partisan, non-profit organisation dedicated to consolidating existing relations between the United States and Ireland.