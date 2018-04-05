Historic artillery shell made safe at Dublin city building site

A cordon was put in place and the area evacuated

Image via @defenceforces on Twitter

An Army Bomb Disposal Team has made safe an historic artillery shell on Echlin Street in Dublin city centre.

The object has been removed from the scene.

The operation followed a request from An Garda Síochána.

The artillery shell was discovered at a building site earlier on Thursday.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team arrived on scene at 11.10am and the site was evacuated.

A cordon was also put in place for the duration of the operation. The scene was declared safe at 12.00pm.

The historic device has now been removed to a secure military installation for further examination.


