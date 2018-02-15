Harvey Norman teams up with Peter McVerry Trust to help those in need to secure their own homes

In a bid to raise awareness of the homeless crisis in Ireland, Harvey Norman has teamed up with Peter McVerry Trust , to fundraise to fit out 20 homes for people currently experiencing homelessness in Ireland.

As of December 2017, Peter McVerry Trust estimated that there are 8,587 men, women and children in Ireland living in emergency accommodation. Almost half of these are under the age of 24.

Harvey Norman Making Homes with Peter McVerry Trust aims to raise €170,000 this February and all of the money raised will go directly to the charity, which was set up by Fr Peter McVerry in 1983 to reduce homelessness and the harm caused by drug misuse and social disadvantage.

The amount fundraised by Harvey Norman will go to fit-out 20 homes, hoping to make a home a reality for those currently supported by the charity. There are a number of ways you can get involved in the campaign too:

Buy a product from Harvey Norman's ‘Making Home’s’ collection and €5 will be donated to Peter McVerry Trust

Add €1 to your purchase at checkout and Harvey Norman will match it

You can donate what you can in-store all month to Harvey Norman's fundraising activities, which you can find out more about here

You can also make an instant donation online here

This article is sponsored by Harvey Norman.