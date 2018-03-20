Harris hopeful Eighth Amendment Referendum can be held by May

The Dáil is returning from its St Patrick’s Day break a day early to discuss the upcoming vote on the Eighth Amendment.

TDs are prepared to sit until midnight tonight to debate the bill that would officially call the referendum.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning , the Health Minister Simon Harris said he still believes it will be possible to hold the vote in May.

“Out of fairness to all of our citizens, I think the importance of having factual and impartial information so people can make an informed decision is something we can surely all agree on,” he said.

“So I think if we can pass the bill through both houses of the Oireachtas before the Easter break; that would give the Referendum Commission a good period of time to run a public information campaign that could provide our citizens with factual impartial information.”

The Eighth Amendment provides for the equal right to life of the mother and the unborn in the Constitution.

The bill TDs are debating will outline the exact wording of the question that is to be put to the electorate.

Voters will be asked whether to retain or repeal the Eighth Amendment – with the Oireachtas empowered to legislate in the event of repeal.

Mr Harris said the Dáil will sit until midnight tonight and 11pm tomorrow.

The Dáil is also due to debate a Sinn Féin Private Members Motion aimed at disbanding the Government’s Strategic Communications Unit.

Fianna Fáil is due to confirm whether it will support the motion.