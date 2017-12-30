Harris Says He Would 'Abhor The Idea' Of Disability Being Grounds For Abortion

The Health Minister says he would "abhor the idea" of a disability being grounds for an abortion.

In an interview with the Ireland edition of The Times, Simon Harris says the government would not allow such a system.

He's also warned campaigners not to make non-fatal disabilities an issue during the campaign for a planned referendum on the 8th amendment.

Mr Harris says the committee looking at the issue had made "very clear recommendations" - which he believes the government should accept and put to the people.

However his cabinet colleague and Tánaiste Simon Coveney is understood to be against the proposal to allow abortion without restriction for the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy.

Mr Coveney has told the Irish Independent he'll make a decision that will allow him to sleep at night and not one based on popular opinion.

The committee backed unrestricted access to abortion for women with fatal foetal abnormalities, but voted against abortion in non-fatal circumstances.