Hailstone warning issued to drivers

Met Éireann have issued a weather warning for hailstones between 12.00pm and 3.00pm on Wednesday.



Hailstones are a year round occurrence and can create very dangerous driving conditions.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has produced a short information video, with advice on what to do if you encounter a sudden shower of hailstones.

The RSA says cruise control should be also switched off when driving in hazardous weather conditions.

Some tips to be aware of from the RSA are to:

Reduce your speed without breaking

Warn other drivers with your hazard warning lights

Avoid sudden steering movements or breaking suddenly

It comes as there is a status yellow snow-ice warning in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Leitrim.

While a wind warning is alos in effect for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.