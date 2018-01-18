HSE apologises to Tipperary family over separate deaths of father and son

The HSE has apologised to a Tipperary family for the deaths of a father and son due to separate shortcomings in their care.

€25,000 in damages was awarded for the death of Eddie Lonergan, and a €900,000 settlement was approved for his son PJ's death.

74-year-old Eddie Lonergan died by suicide a day after being discharged from the psychiatric unit at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny in Jan 2013.

The family’s lawyers described his discharge as “wholly unsatisfactory”.

The hospital apologised to his wife Esther for shortcomings in the care he was given before his death.

Afterwards, she said she hoped lessons had been learned, saying "this shouldn't happen to somebody else".

Separately, her son PJ died from a heart attack 16 months later after being discharged from the ED at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Lawyers for his son Mark said he shouldn’t have been discharged either and a letter of apology was also read out to him on behalf of the hospital.

Afterwards, solicitor for the Lonergans, Cian O’Carroll, said families shouldn’t have to wait so long for these kinds of apologies: