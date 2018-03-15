Guns seized and two men arrested in Co Wexford

Gardaí believe they have foiled another murder attempt on a member of the Hutch family.

Two Dublin men have been arrested after guns and ammunition were seized in Co Wexford.

At around 12.45am this morning, gardaí challenged a number of men who were getting out of vehicles in a field in Gorey in Wexford.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Two firearms – a glock and a revolver – were recovered from a car, along with ammunition.

A second man was found a while later hiding in a car in the Gorey area, and the 25-year-old was also arrested.

The men – who are from Dublin’s north inner city - have been brought to Enniscorthy and Gorey Garda stations for questioning.

Three cars have also been seized, and one of them had false registration plates.

Gardaí believe this is connected to the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.