PICTURES: Gucci turns heads with unusual fashion show

Fashion house Gucci has unveiled its looks for the autumn, and is turning heads for how it presented them.

At an event in Milan, the fashion show saw some models carrying replicas of their own heads.

Image: Gucci

Others were seen holding a lifelike baby dragon and chameleon.

Images: Gucci

Inspired by 'Cyborg Manifesto' by DJ Haraway, the collection by Alessandro Michele featured feather adorned gowns and vintage-ski inspired balaclavas.

Image: Gucci

There were also a number of well-known logos in incorporated into a number of styles - including Paramount Pictures and the font used by the games company, Sega.

Images: Gucci

Visual and special effects factory Makinarium created the replica heads of the models who carried them.

Crystals also crisscrossed sneakers, and GG motif luggage was created with British brand Globe-trotter.

Image: Gucci