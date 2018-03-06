Green energy supplier enters Irish consumer gas market

A green energy firm is entering the consumer gas market.

Panda Power says this makes it the only utilities provider to offer waste, electricity and gas services to consumers.

The company has received regulatory clearance to provide gas to consumers and approval to commence operations.

The firm says existing electricity customers will get a discount on the new standard rate.

Brendan Traynor, managing director of Panda Power, said: "We’re delighted to be able to bring a new, integrated offer to the market and give consumers even more choice.

"Consumers expect to be able to bundle their household utilities these days to help save them time and money.

"We’ve seen a unique opportunity to do that and in so doing bring more choice to the market."

Panda Power has expanded of its Dublin-based contact centre to support the new service offering.

It currently employs 50 people.

The company entered the electricity market in 2015, offering green electricity generated from renewable resources such as biogas, solar, wind and wave energy.

Panda Power is part of the Beauparc Utility Group, which has over 285,000 customers.