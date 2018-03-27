Government's Strategic Communications Unit to be wound down

The Strategic Communications Unit (SCU) of the Government is to be wound down.

The Cabinet considered a report on the issue from the country's top civil servant earlier on Tuesday.

It is understood the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told ministers the unit will be wound down over the coming months.

A review of the unit had been ordered after allegations that newspapers were told to make adverts for the the Ireland 2040 Plan look like 'real news'.

Last week, Fianna Fáil confirmed it planned to support a Private Members Motion put forward by Sinn Féin, calling for the €5m unit to be disbanded.

Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly claimed the unit was nothing more than a "€5m PR stunt for brand Leo".

"It is blurring the lines between journalism and advertising," he said.

"It is putting at risk something sacred in our democracy, which is the impartiality and neutrality of our civil servants.

"They are getting involved in things they shouldn’t get involved in - Ireland 2040 was one."