Government to host symposium on gender pay gap

The government is to hold a symposium next week to discuss closing the gender pay gap.

Policymakers, business representatives, trades unions and academics will meet on Wednesday to discuss how best to bring about pay equality.

There are clear commitments in the programme for government to tackle the gender pay gap – and lawmakers believe an essential part of that is creating a dialogue with employers.

The Justice Minister will use the Symposium to announce some of the recommendations made by the public during a consultation period held over the last few months.

The gender pay gap in Ireland is almost 14 per cent, lower than the EU average - but the government says it is still too high.

This week Iceland, which has one of the world’s lowest gender pay gaps, introduced new laws aimed at encouraging companies to prove they pay men and women with the same qualifications, doing the same job; the same amount.

Legislation is being considered here in Ireland that would oblige companies with over 50 employees to publish what they pay men and women.

Other ideas will be discussed next week.