Government announces details of Department of Justice reform group

The government has published the terms of reference for a group that has been set up to drive reforms in the Department of Justice.

Among the issues the ‘Change Implementation Group’ will look at is the relationship between the department and the Gardaí.

It will also make recommendations on changes needed in areas like management and communication.

Speaking as the terms of reference were announced, the Minister for justice Charlie Flanagan said: "Identifying the right model and protocols that will facilitate appropriate oversight and accountability is a challenge all democracies grapple with and I believe the input of the Change Implementation Group will be valuable."

"The CIG will, of course, consult with stakeholders in the sector in particular the various bodies in the policing sphere.

"The work of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland is particularly important in this context.”

It is due to issue its first interim report in June - and finalise its recommendations by early next year.

The group is to be chaired by Pádraig Ó Ríordáin, former Chairman of the Dublin Airport Authority.