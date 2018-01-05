Government confirms death of Irishman in Lithuania

An Irishman has died after being found unconscious in the Lithuanian city of Klaipėda.

The Irish Independent reports that the man, aged in his 20s, was found by police in the downtown area of the city at around 5am yesterday.

He was brought to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told Newstalk that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the man's family.