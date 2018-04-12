Government aiming to tackle housing crisis with "thousands more affordable apartments"

The Minister for Housing has published three new reports into the cost of delivering homes.

Eoghan Murphy's department has examined the viability of affordable homes, design standards for urban properties and compared costs with our European neighbours.

The government has set a target of building a minimum of 500,000 homes across the country by 2040.

With a focus on apartment living, one of the key recommendations is a change to building height restrictions.

Recognising that there have been "years of undersupply" up until now, the report published this morning, warns that in order to reach the target, thousands more affordable apartments will be needed in urban centres.

One and two bed units are the priority, according to the reports.

Researchers say apartment developments in urban areas should be at least six stories tall - but rising as high as 10 stories in strategic sites.

The report also recommends a change when it comes to car parking charges.

And it outlines plans to ensure that all housing providers with access to state land deliver new homes quickly and at affordable prices.

The reports warn that a failure to meet the housing targets would result in jobs being created in areas where people can't afford to live.

Reporting from Stephen Murphy