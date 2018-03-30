Good Friday weather: A cool start, with risk of hail and thunder

Information supplied by Met Éireann
Today
Cool in northeast breezes with scattered heavy showers.
The hail and thunder risk will persist. Good spells of sunshine at times too though.
Highest temperatures will range of 6 to 9 degrees celsius, coolest in the east.
Tonight
Showers will become more isolated tonight - the focus of these across eastern areas.
Turning cold and frosty with long clear spells.
Lowest temperatures will range -1 to + 1 degrees celsius, in light northerly breezes.
National Weather Warnings
A status yellow hail warning is in place for Ireland
Heavy showery rain overnight with some wintry and thundery falls.
Hail, in particular, will lead to treacherous driving conditions.