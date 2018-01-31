Good Friday alcohol ban is repealed by President Higgins

President Michael D Higgins has signed the Intoxicating Liquor (Amendment) Bill 2017 into law.

Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed President Higgins considered the bill and signed it accordingly.

This means pubs will now open on Good Friday this year on March 30th - ending a ban in place since 1927.

Many publicans had voiced their frustrations over the restriction and called for it to be removed.

The bill was passed unanimously in the Seanad back in 2017, after the Government made amendments to make sure the new law applies to pubs and not just hotels.

The Dáil also debated the final stages of the bill last week.

Speaking last July, Independent senator Billy Lawless - the man behind the bill - suggested the Good Friday ban contributed to binge drinking.

"Currently an 18-year-old with €10 can buy 10 cans of beer on Holy Thursday to keep for the next day, but cannot walk into a pub [where they] might only buy two to three pints for the same money.

"Removing this 90-year-old [law] from our statute books sends another clear message that Ireland is a pluralist, global and forward-thinking country."

Senator Lawless added: "The passing of this Bill is another progressive step in Ireland’s long journey of separation between Church and State."